Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Safe Bulkers worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

