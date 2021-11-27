Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of KVH Industries worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

KVHI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

