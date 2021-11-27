Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Perpetua Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,029.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $906,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 281.5% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 799,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.87 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

PPTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.