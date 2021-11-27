Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Mistras Group worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $8.15 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $240.08 million, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.