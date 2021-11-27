Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Lessened by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,433 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 3.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nutrien worth $42,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

