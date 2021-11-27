Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth $268,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter worth $239,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 117.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,776 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.