Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,721 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 63.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a market cap of $665.43 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

