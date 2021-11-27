Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 150.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

POWL opened at $26.10 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $305.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 3,466.67%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

