Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,603 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Farmland Partners worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 112.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 79.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

NYSE FPI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.