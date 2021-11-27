NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 329.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

