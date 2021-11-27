NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $885.26 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. One NXM coin can now be bought for $133.88 or 0.00246936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $885.26 million and approximately $20.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00043177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00230208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,895,178 coins and its circulating supply is 6,612,277 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

