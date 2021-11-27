Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock.

OBELF stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.54. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

