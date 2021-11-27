Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OCDGF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.37. 2,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

