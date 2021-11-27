Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of OCUP opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

