OKCash Price Tops $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $790,269.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,228.81 or 0.98794656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00039707 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.83 or 0.00637320 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003987 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,758,314 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.