ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 45,586 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $16.03 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.52 million and a P/E ratio of -89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ON24 by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.