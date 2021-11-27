OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $3,602,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

