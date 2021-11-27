Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on JACK. Truist dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.