Optas LLC Buys 6,085 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 307.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 288.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 312.1% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 276.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

