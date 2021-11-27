OptionRoom Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $96,311.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00103488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.98 or 0.07414638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.02 or 1.00170999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.