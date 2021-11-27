Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

