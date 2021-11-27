OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.54.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$809.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.20.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.