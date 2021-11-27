Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

