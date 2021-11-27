Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.