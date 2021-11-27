Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Head to Head Review

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Outbrain and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.09 $4.36 million N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Outbrain and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

Summary

Outbrain beats Cyxtera Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

