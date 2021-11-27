Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Stock Position Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTR. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.76 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.