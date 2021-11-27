Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.69

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.54. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1,288 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

About Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

