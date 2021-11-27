Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.60.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.84. 393,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,793. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

