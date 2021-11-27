Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 83,377 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $7,155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,999.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 467,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of RUN opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

