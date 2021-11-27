Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $207,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CATY stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.