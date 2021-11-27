Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 170.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,072,000 after buying an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $320,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.47 and a 52 week high of $187.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.