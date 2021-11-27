Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $309.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

