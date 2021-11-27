PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

