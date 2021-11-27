Peanut 1-Day Volume Tops $178,189.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $2.37 million and $178,189.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00233225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.