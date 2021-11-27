Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PEGRY stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Several research firms have commented on PEGRY. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

