Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 237,314 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in General Mills by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. 1,704,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,015. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

