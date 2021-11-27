Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded down $5.12 on Friday, hitting $226.23. 730,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.