Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 3,400 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 58.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 69.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPL by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 3,187,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,821. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

