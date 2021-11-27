Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €209.83 ($238.45).

Shares of RI stock opened at €206.90 ($235.11) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The business’s fifty day moving average is €199.79 and its 200-day moving average is €188.27.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

