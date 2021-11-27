Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,731.64 ($35.69) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,685.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,995.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

