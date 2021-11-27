Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

