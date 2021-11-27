Phantasma Energy Reaches Market Cap of $9.98 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $9.98 million and $428,328.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

