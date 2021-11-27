Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.44 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

