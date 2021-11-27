Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.16. 1,684,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

