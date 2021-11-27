Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

