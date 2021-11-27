Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

