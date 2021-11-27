Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 4,993.2% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 40.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

PPSI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,417. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.