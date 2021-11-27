PlatON Trading 25% Lower This Week (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. PlatON has a market cap of $446.51 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatON has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,251,447,006 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

