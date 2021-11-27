Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.64 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

