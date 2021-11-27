Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $522.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

